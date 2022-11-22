Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the fantasy football season is here and so our our wide receiver PPR rankings. We get a bunch of great receivers going on Thanksgiving, with Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scheduled to appear on a T-day TV in your area.

Injury news

Ja’Marr Chase has a chance to return this week, as he is supposed to practice. We’ll have to see how much work he can do this week.

Mike Williams tweaked his ankle injury on his return last week, but he apparently didn’t re-injure it completely. He hasn’t been ruled out for this week.

Rondale Moore injured his groin early on Monday Night Football and was quickly ruled out. If he can’t go against the Chargers, Greg Dortch will take his spot.

Kadarius Toney hurt his hamstring in Week 11 and missed the bulk of the game. He’s been dealing with hamstring injuries all season and there’s a good chance he won’t be able to go against the Rams this week.

Marquise Brown appeared close to returning this week from his foot injury, so he should have a decent chance to do so this week against the Chargers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary looking concussion in Week 10 and was out for Week 11. He should at least have a chance to be cleared this week for the Rams game, but it isn’t a given.

Bye weeks

None

Week 12 fantasy football PPR WR rankings