Tight end standard rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will be an interesting one for tight ends. There are no teams on bye, but there are three games on Thursday. This could leave you with limited streaming options if you wait too long in the week to set your fantasy football lineup and address the position. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the tight end position in Week 12 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Gerald Everett sustained a groin injury in the team’s practice last Saturday, which saw him miss the game on Sunday. Keep an eye out for his practice availability this week.

Kyle Pitts suffered an MCL injury and is out for an undisclosed amount of time. If you were still relying on the young tight end for your lineup, you will need a backup option.

Teams on bye

Nobody! Every team will be in action for Week 12.

Streaming options for Week 12

The Las Vegas Raiders will still be without tight end Darren Waller, who remains on IR. Backup tight end Foster Moreau has been starting in his place. He has had some solid fantasy performances but is coming off a game where he only had one reception for 33 yards. He will take on a Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Dawson Knox has been a letdown of a fantasy football asset this season. He plays on a short week on Thursday against a Detroit Lions defense, allowing the third most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. If he has a fantasy-relevant game left in him this season, it should be this week.

Week 12 fantasy football standard TE rankings