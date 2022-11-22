Tight end PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. I’ve harped on how incredibly thin fantasy football tight ends are this year and really most years and that continues to be the case as we head toward the last quarter of the season. But, that also means that someone like Travis Kelce is a huge edge in fantasy, especially this season. He is now averaging over 15 fantasy points per game and the second best is Mark Andrews who is just over 9 per game.

Injury news

Kyle Pitts is likely done for the season with a knee injury. He was put on I.R. so he’s down at least four weeks, but more likely he’s out for the season. Drake London should see the biggest boost from Pitts absence.

Gerald Everett missed last week with a groin injury. He has been inconsistent, but still has some fantasy value if he can get healthy.

Bye weeks

None

Week 12 fantasy football PPR TE rankings