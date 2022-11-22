Defense rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to the 12th installment of the NFL season! If you’re looking for D/STs, you’ve come to the right place. Here at DKNation we preach attacking bad quarterbacks with your D/ST. Last week there were plenty of quarterbacks who helped D/STs out, with Davis Mills, Zach Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield leading the way.
Bye weeks
None
Streaming options
Jets D/ST vs. Chicago Bears
The Jets are a very good defensive team, but their offense continues to put them in tough spots no matter what Zach Wilson says. They will either get a banged up Justin Fields or his backup Trevor Siemien this week. You know what to do.
Dolphins D/ST vs. Houston Texans
The Dolphins defense isn’t good, but they don’t have to be that good against the Texans. There’s a chance the team goes to Kyle Allen after yet another poor showing from Davis Mills, but either way I want the Dolphins here.