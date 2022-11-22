Defense rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to the 12th installment of the NFL season! If you’re looking for D/STs, you’ve come to the right place. Here at DKNation we preach attacking bad quarterbacks with your D/ST. Last week there were plenty of quarterbacks who helped D/STs out, with Davis Mills, Zach Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield leading the way.

Bye weeks

None

Streaming options

Jets D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

The Jets are a very good defensive team, but their offense continues to put them in tough spots no matter what Zach Wilson says. They will either get a banged up Justin Fields or his backup Trevor Siemien this week. You know what to do.

The Dolphins defense isn’t good, but they don’t have to be that good against the Texans. There’s a chance the team goes to Kyle Allen after yet another poor showing from Davis Mills, but either way I want the Dolphins here.

Week 12 fantasy football D/ST rankings