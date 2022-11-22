Kicker rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, November 24. There are three Thursday games this week so make sure you know when your kicker is playing. There will be limited options on the back end of the week, so it will be important to monitor the practices for kickers this week. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching kickers in Week 12 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Dustin Hopkins was close to returning for the Los Angeles Chargers last week but was sidelined yet again with his injury. Cameron Dicker filled in and played well for the team, so even if he is cut with Hopkins returning, don’t be surprised if he winds up on another team that needs kicker help.

Teams on bye

Nobody! Every team will be in action for Week 12.

Streaming options for Week 12

Matt Prater should be kicking for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their defense is allowing the fifth most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Graham Gano got off to a hot start this season but has cooled off since. He and the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys for one of the Thursday games. New York faces a tough Dallas defense, but this should benefit Gano as they are allowing the sixth most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Hopkins or Dicker for the Chargers could be streamed. Either of them will benefit from facing the Arizona Cardinals that are giving up the seventh most fantasy points per game to kickers.

Week 12 fantasy football K rankings