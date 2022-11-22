How to watch Mexico vs Poland in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C play continues Tuesday with a highly anticipated matchup between Mexico and Poland. The game will be available to watch on Fox and to stream on Fox Sports Live or the Fox Sports App when it kicks off at 11 a.m. ET.

As Argentina are projected to come out at the top of the group, this game could be the decider which team grabs the runner-up spot and advances past the group stage. There is a great deal at stake for each team in their World Cup opener.

Mexico come in at +155 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is set at +210, and Poland enter the game at +205.

Mexico vs Poland

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.