How to watch France vs Australia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

France and Australia face off on Tuesday, Nov. 22. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

grace.mcdermott
France Training Session And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Antoine Griezmann of France attends a training session at Al Sadd SC Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

France and Australia face off in Group D play on Tuesday, November 22 at 2 p.m. ET as each team kicks off their World Cup campaign. France are the reigning champions and enter as heavy favorites with -390 odds to Australia’s +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw comes in at +500.

France have been riddled with injuries. They’ll be playing without N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Karim Benzema. Their roster depth should allow them to send the next man up without too much trouble at this stage, but losing that talent may have adverse effects if they advance.

France vs Australia

Date: Tuesday, November 22
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

