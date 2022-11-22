What channel is Mexico vs Poland World Cup match on and when does it start?

Mexico and Poland kickoff Group C play at the 2022 World Cup when they face off at 11 a.m. ET. The two most likely second-place teams behind Argentina will very quickly know how their World Cup trip is likely to go. If either team fails to at least force a draw, it will be an uphill climb the rest of the way.

Mexico is FIFA’s No. 13 ranked team in the world and is looking to build on its 2018 round of 16 exit, which was a 2-0 loss to Brazil. Head coach “Tata” Martino knows his squad needs to once again reach the round of 16 to avoid questions about his job. The issue for him is that his team is getting older and less healthy with no clear reinforcements on the way. El Tri will need a big tournament from “Chucky” Lozano, who helped down Germany in the 2018 World Cup. They’ll also need goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to stand on his head, especially against a Polish attack that features star goal scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Poland, FIFA’s No. 26 team, has lost its last three World Cup openers. In his only other World Cup appearance in 2018, the 34-year-old Lewandowski was shut out. In what very well could be his last World Cup appearance, the Barcelona star must shine brightest, beginning with the team’s pivotal first match. In a match that appears on paper to be a toss up, Lewandowski’s theatrics could make all the difference.

Mexico vs Poland

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Moneyline odds: Mexico +155, Draw +210, Poland +205

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.