Mexico vs Poland picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Mexico vs Poland in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
FBL-WC-2022-POL-TRAINING Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico and Poland face off in a highly anticipated matchup in Group C on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. In the most interesting game of the day, Mexico enter as a slight favorite. The two are likely competing for a runner-up spot in the group, as Argentina are expected to come out on top of Group C. This game may well be the decider for who advances with Lionel Messi’s crew to the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs Poland

Date: Tuesday, November 22
Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: +155
Draw: +210
Poland: +205

Moneyline pick: Draw +210

With so much at stake, both teams may employ a slightly more conservative game plan this early in the tournament. Poland bring Robert Lewandowski as the answer to Mexico’s Edison Alvarez, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 1-1 ending to this Tuesday match. Take a draw for this contest.

