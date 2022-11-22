Mexico vs Poland picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Mexico and Poland face off in a highly anticipated matchup in Group C on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. In the most interesting game of the day, Mexico enter as a slight favorite. The two are likely competing for a runner-up spot in the group, as Argentina are expected to come out on top of Group C. This game may well be the decider for who advances with Lionel Messi’s crew to the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs Poland

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: +155

Draw: +210

Poland: +205

Moneyline pick: Draw +210

With so much at stake, both teams may employ a slightly more conservative game plan this early in the tournament. Poland bring Robert Lewandowski as the answer to Mexico’s Edison Alvarez, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 1-1 ending to this Tuesday match. Take a draw for this contest.