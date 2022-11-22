France vs Australia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

France and Australia kick off their World Cup runs in the group stage on Tuesday, November 22 at 2 p.m. ET. Les Bleus will attempt to defend their 2018 title despite being riddled with injuries. Denmark and Tunisia round out Group D.

France will be playing without midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and striker Karim Benzema. Benzema was ruled out just this week. The replacements for Kante and Pogba are expected to be Real Madrid’s 20-year-old Eduardo Camavinga and 22-year-old Aurélien Tchouaméni, both of whom will be making their World Cup debuts.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs Australia

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -390

Draw: +500

Australia: +1100

Moneyline pick: France -390

France enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. The reigning champions have been gutted by injuries, but a deep roster that includes Kylian Mbappe should allow Les Bleus to easily take care of Australia in the opener. There might be more value in taking France on the goal line, with France -1.5 priced at -135 and France -2.5 priced at +205.