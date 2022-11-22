Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 22

We have a manageable four-game NBA slate on Tuesday, November 22. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers on TNT. As always, make. sure you double-check the NBA injury report before scanning for player props.

To that point, one of our best NBA player prop bets for Tuesday is an injury-replacement who has been undervalued. Let’s dig into the props, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Killian Hayes over 9.5 points vs. Nuggets (-135)

The Detroit Pistons are dealing with an injury to star guard Cade Cunningham, who has been ruled out indefinitely. Hayes has seen a boost in playing time as a result. In seven games with Cunningham out, Hayes is averaging 11.4 points and 30 minutes per contest. His prop of 9.5 points seems low compared to that average. It helps that Hayes will face a Denver Nuggets team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to point guards.

Kevin Durant over 6.5 rebounds vs. 76ers (-140)

The juice is somewhat heavy on this prop, but Durant shouldn’t have much of a problem corralling seven or more rebounds. The Nets forward has gone over 6.5 boards in eight of his last 11 games. On Tuesday, he’ll face a 76ers team that ranks dead last in rebound rate. Joel Embiid will not play for the 76ers, so they could have even more rebounding woes than usual. That benefits Durant.

Domantas Sabonis over 5.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (-130)

Let’s dive into some numbers to show why this is a valuable prop bet. Dating back to last season, Sabonis has played 30 games as a member of the Sacramento Kings. According to Props.com, he has gone over 5.5 assists in 20 of those contest (66.67%) and 12 out of 14 road contests. Sabonis has recorded six or more assists in nine of his last 10 games, and this is an excellent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have allowed the second-most assists per game this season.