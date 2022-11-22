NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, November 22

We have four NBA games to sift through on Tuesday, Nov. 22. There are plenty of injuries to consider as well, and some of those ailments lead us to NBA DFS value plays under $5k on DraftKings. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,100

This article is packed with NBA DFS value plays stepping into a larger role due to injuries. It’s probably a good idea to double-check our NBA injury report for reference before building your DFS lineups. Joel Embiid will not play for the 76ers on Tuesday. Harrell filled in for Embiid on Nov. 4 against the New York Knicks, posting 26 fantasy points in 29 minutes. There’s a chance Harrell tops those numbers with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey also on the shelf.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,600

LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. This marks his fifth straight missed game, and Reaves has stepped up in the previous four. He’s averaging 32 minutes and 28 fantasy points over that span, and the Lakers will need him to keep scoring with King James sidelined.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons, $4,100

Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart has missed the last three games, and Duren has benefitted with some fine stat lines. He’s averaging 25 minutes and 24 fantasy points in that span, which reflects solid DFS value for his non-imposing price. That’s a reasonable baseline for Tuesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.