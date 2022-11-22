Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets for this primetime matchup on Tuesday, November 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT. The Nets check in as 7.5-point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 217.

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -7.5

The 76ers are in trouble. One glance at today’s NBA injury report will tell you that. Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey will not play in this game. How will Philadelphia keep pace with the Nets? They probably won’t, and Brooklyn checks into this game with back-to-back wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets should make it three in a row on Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 217

The Nets aren’t strangers to high-scoring games. However, it’s hard to believe the 76ers will hold up their end of the scoring bargain. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Philadelphia will operate without its top three offensive choices, which could lead to some painful possessions. Expect the 76ers to try and slow this one down, but it’s hard to expect much offensive efficiency from this group. That could lead to under 217 total points.