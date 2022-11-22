Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Suns on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The game is airing on TNT. The Suns check in as 10-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.

Lakers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -10

LeBron James is out for this game, and that has factored into this spread. The Suns have been an absolute buzzsaw at home, winning their last three by an average margin of 17 points. The Lakers don’t James, so a similar story could play out on Tuesday.

Over/Under: Over 226

The Suns have gone over the total in three of their last four games. Even without Chris Paul, Phoenix knows how to score the ball. That should continue to be the case against a Lakers team that ranks 24th in team defensive efficiency. Even without James, the Lakers have pushed over the total in three of their last four outings. Los Angeles ranks fifth in pace, and this could be a high-scoring, fast-paced contest.