How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on November 22

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re now counting down until the Deadline pay-per-view, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the WWE PC in Orlando. The card will be determined in the coming weeks but we do know that we will have a brand new match concept for the event.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Last week, de-facto NXT Commissioner Shawn Michaels announced that a brand new match called the “Iron Survivor Challenge” will debut at NXT Deadline. There’s a lot of rules to this new gimmick, so follow me here:

The Iron Survivor Challenge features five superstars and will last for 25 minutes. It will begin with two competitors and new person will enter the match every five minutes until all five superstars have entered the match.

The goal for each superstar is to score as many falls within the 25 minutes as possible and they can do it through pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

If you’re on the losing end of a fall, you have to leave the match and enter the penalty box for 90 seconds.

The person who scores the most falls within the 25 minutes will be declared the winner.

Got all of that? There will be a men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline and the winner will become the No. 1 contender for both world titles in NXT. The participants of both matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker put another successful title defense on his resume when defeating Von Wagner last week. Meanwhile, Apollo Crews dispatched of J.D. McDonagh on last week’s show and he is now on a collision course with Breakker for the title. We’ll see if that match gets made official for Deadline tonight.

The reign of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose continued last week as she defeated Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. Fyre seemingly had the match won before former NXT UK star Isla Dawn appeared and threw Fyre off a ladder through a table. We’ll surely see Dawn explain why she attacked Fyre tonight while Rose and Toxic Attraction will open the show.

Also happening tonight, North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against former champ Carmelo Hayes. With the oversight of Booker T, the two had a contract signing segment last week.