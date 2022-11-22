Austin Hooper worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper made quite the impact in the Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers, catching all four of the passes that Ryan Tannehill sent his way and scoring two touchdowns. These were the first and second TDs of Hooper’s 2022 season.

Titans TE Austin Hooper Week 12 waiver wire

Hooper is limited by his position as the tight end on a team that relies heavily on a single-player run offense and that has rookie Treylon Burks in the receiving spot. Hooper could be a decent streaming option if your tight end is on bye in Week 12, but make sure not to overreact to the excitement of a single two-score game.

The Titans face the Bengals in Week 12, who have allowed less than five fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. There may be better options than Hooper available on the waiver wire this week.

Hooper has added 21 receptions for 227 yards this season.