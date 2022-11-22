Juwan Johnson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

New Orleans’ Saints tight end Juwan Johnson made a major impact in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. His second quarter touchdown marked the third game in a row where Johnson has found the end zone for New Orleans.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson: Week 12 waiver wire

Johnson’s November has gone extremely well — a score and 40-plus yards every game is a very good floor to have. The Saints face the 49ers this week, whose defense has limited opposing tight ends to just 4.33 fantasy points per game, so keep that statistic in mind when looking at whether to add Johnson.

However, he’s clearly found something that works with QB Andy Dalton, and if they’re regularly calling plays that result in Johnson coming down with the ball in the end zone, his consistency this month is as good a reason as any to pick him up from the waiver wire.