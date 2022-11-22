Demarcus Robinson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson led the team in receptions and receiving yards, with nine for 128, in his team’s win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This marks, by far, Robinson’s best receiving performance of the 2022 season. Is he worth adding to your lineup off the waiver wire this week as the Ravens prepare to face the Jaguars?

Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson: Week 12 waiver wire

While Robinson had a breakout game in Week 11, Gus Edwards is expected to return to the Ravens’ lineup this week against the Jaguars, and we will more likely than not see a run-centered game plan focused on Edwards and Lamar Jackson.

Robinson’s nine targets, all of which he caught, were the most all season, and despite Rashod Bateman’s absence, there’s no evidence that this wasn’t a one-time thing. I would hesitate to add Robinson to my lineup based just on this weekend’s performance.