Samaje Perine worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine had to step up in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after RB Joe Mixon left the game with a concussion. Perine scored three receiving touchdowns in the victory, adding 30 yards on the ground and another 52 in the air. Is he worth adding to your lineup from the waiver wire ahead of Week 12?

Bengals RB Samaje Perine: Week 12 waiver wire

Short answer: yes.

Long answer: We can likely expect Mixon to be in concussion protocol for the foreseeable future after his head injury today. The Bengals will turn to Perine, as they have done before, and today he showed that he is just as capable of getting those big scores as Mixon is.

While you can’t always count on three touchdowns, he will be the pillar of the Bengals’ rushing offense against the Tennessee Titans this week, and he’s versatile in his receiving ability, as he demonstrated today. Perine is a solid choice at RB if you’re looking for someone new.