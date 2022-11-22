Treylon Burks worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks led the team in receptions and receiving yards in their Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. His season-high seven receptions for 111 yards brings him to 20 receptions and 264 yards for the year in six games played.

Titans WR Treylon Burks: Week 12 waiver wire

Burks is a talented WR who is limited by the heavy reliance that the Titans place on Derrick Henry and the ground game. He dealt with a toe injury earlier this season that kept him out for several games, but he certainly seems to be carving out a place on Tennessee’s offense.

This was a unique game for the rookie, whose best performance previous to the Packers matchup saw him grab 55 yards in the season opener. He has yet to score a touchdown, but he is due for one if he’s able to keep performing like he did against Green Bay. However, the Bengals defense hasn’t allowed many points per game to opposing wide receivers, so keep the Titans’ Week 12 matchup in mind if you decide to add Burks.