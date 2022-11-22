How to watch Tuesday Night MACtion via live stream in Week 13

A double-header in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) takes place on Tuesday night with Ball State facing Miami (OH) and Bowling Green going head-to-head with Ohio to close out regular season play. In addition to adding a victory to the win column, the winner between the Cardinals and RedHawks will punch their ticket to the Bahamas Bowl on December 16, 2022.

Ball State (5-6, 3-4 MAC) is hoping to bounce back after a 32-18 loss last week to Ohio sent them to below .500 in conference play. The Cardinals were limited to just 94 rushing yards while having no answer for the Bobcats, who finished with 224 yards on the ground. Sieh Bangura accounted for 148 yards alone, but Ball State still has a chance to go bowling if they can secure a win on Tuesday night.

Miami (OH) (5-6, 3-4 MAC) has a chance to finish their regular season with a two-game winning streak after besting Northern Illinois 29-23 last week. Aveon Smith accounted for three total touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground, to give the RedHawks a halftime lead that they would never relinquish. Smith also totaled 105 rushing yards on 20 carries as Miami (OH) has their sights set on going bowling if they can get the job done versus Ball State.

Miami (OH) is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. Ball State is priced at +115, with the over/under set at 45.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Date: November 22, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Bowling Green and Ohio close out their respective regular seasons as they meet in Athens, OH on Tuesday night. The Falcons have won four of their last five games while Ohio is riding the hot hand with a six-game winning streak in their back pocket.

Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2 MAC) can end its regular season with back-to-back wins after a last-minute rally helped the Falcons beat Toledo last week, 42-35. Quarterback Matt McDonald passed for a career-high 392 yards and four touchdowns as the senior completed the 72-yard, game-winning drive in just 38 seconds. The Falcons survived a high-scoring affair in which both teams combined for 938 yards of total offense.

Ohio (8-3, 6-1 MAC) is riding an incredible six-game winning streak with the opportunity to make it seven straight wins versus Bowling Green on Tuesday night. The Bobcats are coming off a 32-18 win over Ball State after Sieh Bangura rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while they limited the Cardinals to just 94 yards on the ground. Ohio is undefeated at home this season as they sit atop the MAC East standings.

Ohio is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -260 on the moneyline. Bowling Green is priced at +220, with the over/under set at 53.5.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio

Date: November 22, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.