Fantasy football impact of RB Melvin Gordon getting waived by Broncos

The Denver Broncos are coming off an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. They needed a spark to their offense and have decided to go a different direction in the backfield. Denver waived starting running back Melvin Gordon on Monday. This leaves Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the healthy running backs for the roster.

Sources: The #Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

One of the biggest critiques of Gordon has been his increased fumble numbers. He was on thin ice when the team brought in Latavius Murray and traded for Chase Edmonds during the season. He did carry the ball eight times on Sunday for 31 yards but had a costly redzone fumble. That appeared to be the last straw for the Broncos, and he will be heading to a new team. His fantasy football relevance depends on his landing spot and how much work that team will give him.

For the Broncos, Latavius Murray should get the first cracks at being the main running back. He ran the ball 17 times for 49 yards and a touchdown. While the yardage wasn’t inspiring, the number of carries and the touchdown were. He also caught all four of his targets for 23 additional yards. Edmonds only had two carries and wasn’t targeted in the passing game. He suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss a few games. For now, Murray gets the uptick in fantasy relevance because it is hard to have faith in Mack, who is on his fourth team of the season. Mike Boone has been hurt for the Broncos, but he could be someone to watch if he can return sooner rather than later.