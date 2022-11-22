Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, November 23

After a wild set of matches on Tuesday, the FIFA World Cup continues with the group stage on Wednesday as Groups E and F both kick off their campaigns. The action gets started at 5 a.m. ET for the second day in a row as Croatia begins their campaign against Morocco in Group F. The Croatians are looking to make it back to the final again after finishing as runners-up to France in 2018.

Group E gets started at 8 a.m. with Germany and Japan, followed by Spain taking on Costa Rica. The action wraps up with No. 2 Belgium starting their journey against No. 41 Canada, who haven’t been to a World Cup since 1986.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Wednesday from Qatar, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia

Start time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Morocco +275, Draw +225, Croatia +115

Germany vs. Japan

Start time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Germany -230, Draw +380, Japan +600

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Spain -600, Draw +700, Costa Rica +1700

Belgium vs. Canada

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Belgium -180, Draw +320, Canada +500