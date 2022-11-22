How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Morocco and Croatia will get things started for Group F Wednesday in the early time slot with the match set to kick off at 5 a.m. ET. FS1 will air the match. Croatia will look to make a run at the final for the second consecutive tournament as they finished runners-up in 2018 after losing the final 4-2 to France. 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely making his last World Cup run with Croatia and would certainly love to retire with a world title under his belt.

Morocco, armed with players like Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, will look to put a wrench in Croatia’s plans as they aim to advance to the knockout round for the first time since 1986.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Croatians favored to win, priced at +115 on the moneyline while Morocco comes in at +275. A draw is set at +225 ahead of the Wednesday’s action.

Morocco vs. Croatia

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.