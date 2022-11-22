 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Morocco and Croatia face off on Wednesday, November 23. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Saudi Arabia&nbsp;v&nbsp;Croatia - Friendly Game Photo by Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Morocco and Croatia will get things started for Group F Wednesday in the early time slot with the match set to kick off at 5 a.m. ET. FS1 will air the match. Croatia will look to make a run at the final for the second consecutive tournament as they finished runners-up in 2018 after losing the final 4-2 to France. 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely making his last World Cup run with Croatia and would certainly love to retire with a world title under his belt.

Morocco, armed with players like Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, will look to put a wrench in Croatia’s plans as they aim to advance to the knockout round for the first time since 1986.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Croatians favored to win, priced at +115 on the moneyline while Morocco comes in at +275. A draw is set at +225 ahead of the Wednesday’s action.

Morocco vs. Croatia

Date: Wednesday, November 23
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

