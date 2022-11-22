How to watch Germany vs. Japan in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the group stage as Group E gets underway on Wednesday morning. Germany will take on Japan to get the group started, with kickoff set for 8 a.m. ET from Khalifa International Stadium. You can catch all the action on FS1 and Telemundo with livestream options on Fox Sports and Peacock.

Germany will be looking for redemption after finishing at the bottom of Group F in 2018, failing to qualify for the knockouts just four years after winning the World Cup title in Brazil. They’re among the favorites to win the tournament this year with odds at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan made it to the round of 16 in 2018 where they ran into Belgium and built up a 2-0 lead early in the second half. They ended up losing 3-2 after Belgium completed a comeback with the game-winning goal courtesy of Nacer Chadli in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

As far as Wednesday’s match goes, the Germans are favored to get the win priced at -230 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Japan come in at +650. A draw is set at +380.

Germany vs. Japan

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.