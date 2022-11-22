Who is the referee for Mexico vs. Poland Group C match?

Mexico and Poland will kick off their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Group C against each other Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. This is considered to be the pivotal match in Group C with Argentina expected to win the group, leaving Mexico and Poland in a fight for second place according to most experts. Mexico have advanced to the knockout round in seven straight World Cups, while Poland last made the knockout round in 1986.

The referee for this match will be Christopher Beath, who is known for being the first VAR referee in soccer. He served the position in an Australian league match, although he was never called on to use the technology at the time. Beath has officiated some massive soccer matches, including the 2020 Olympic Games final. Beath’s two assistants will be fellow Australians Anton Shchetinin and Ashley Beecham.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for total cards in Mexico-Poland is set at 4.5. The over is listed at +120 and given Beath’s history, he might be less inclined to dish out cards in this contest.