Morocco vs. Croatia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Morocco and Croatia will square off Wednesday morning as they get Group F started in the early time slot. With kickoff set for 5 a.m. ET, Morocco will hope to throw a wrench in Croatia’s journey to the knockout round. Croatia finished in second place at the 2018 World Cup, reaching the final for the first time ever and losing to France 4-2. In what’s surely to be 37-year-old Luka Modric’s last run at a World Cup, they’ll be aiming for their first-ever title.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Morocco vs. Croatia

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Morocco: +275

Draw: +225

Croatia: +115

Moneyline pick: Draw +225

I think after watching Saudi Arabia upset Argentina Tuesday, it’s made everyone second guess their previous picks and look harder at these matches for more potential upsets. Morocco definitely has a chance at spoiling Croatia’s day. They have the firepower to make it happen with Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri. But it’s tough to go completely against the grain with a Croatian team that boasts the likes of Modric, Andrej Kramaric, and Ivan Perisic.

Both teams come into the World Cup on the back of some great results, with neither team losing in their last five matches. I’m playing it safe and backing a draw between the two sides, which still comes in at a great value at +225.