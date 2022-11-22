Germany vs. Japan picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the group stage as Germany and Japan will get things started for Group E Wednesday morning. The Germans are looking for redemption after crashing out in the group stage in 2018, while Japan will look to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive time. Wednesday’s contest kicks off at 8 a.m. ET from Khalifa International Stadium, with a broadcast available on FS1 and Telemundo.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany vs. Japan

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -230

Draw: +380

Japan: +650

Moneyline pick: Germany -230

Just eight years removed from their fourth World Cup title, Germany will get started in a favorable matchup against a Japan team who have the odds stacked against them in Group E. Spain and Germany are the favorites to advance while Japan and Costa Rica both have mountains to climb if they want a chance at making it to the knockout rounds. Led by the likes of Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry, the Germans will do everything they can to avoid the mistakes they made in 2018 that saw them finish at the bottom of the group and make an early exit from the tournament in Russia.

Take the Germans to get the comfortable win over Japan, who finished in a scoreless draw with Ecuador followed by a 2-1 loss to Canada in their last two friendlies before making the trip to Qatar.