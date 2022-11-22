Who is the referee for Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Group C match?

The World Cup moves into its third day on Tuesday and Group C will play its first two matches. Group favorite Argentina opens their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. ET. The match will air on FS1 live from Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

Argentina is a heavy favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook with -700 odds. Saudi Arabia is +1900 and a draw is +750. If the Saudis are going to have a shot at even salvaging a point, they might need some help from the officials.

The referee for Tuesday’s match will be Slavko Vinčić. The Slovenian ref has been listed by FIFA since 2010, but this will mark his first World Cup match. This year, he refereed four group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League, issuing 19 yellow cards across them. He issued four plus a red card in Spurs-Marseille, seven in Inter-Barcelona, one in Rangers-Liverpool, and seven in Sporting CP-E. Frankfurt. Notably, he was the referee for a Saudi Pro League match between Al-Adalah FC and Al-Ittihad Club in August. He issued three yellow cards in that match.

Total cards for Tuesday’s match is set at 3.5 with the under priced at -150 and the over at +110. Vinčić’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Refereeing World):