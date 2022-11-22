Who is the referee for Denmark vs. Tunisia Group D match?

The 2022 World Cup continues on Tuesday with Group D playing its first two games of the tournament. Denmark, one of the favorites to advance to the knockout round, faces off against Tunisia, which is a longshot to make noise in the tournament. The match kicks off at 8 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Denmark is favored to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 odds. A Tunisia win is +550 and a draw is +280. Denmark heads into the match with -280 odds to advance out of Group D while Tunisia is +300 to advance.

Tuesday’s match will be led by a Mexican crew with Cesar Ramos serving as referee and Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez serving as the two assistant referees. This is the second World Cup Ramos has worked, having previously officiated three matches in the 2018 World Cup. That year, he issued four yellow cards during the Brazil-Switzerland group match, two yellow cards in the Poland-Colombia group match, and one yellow card in the Uruguay-Portugal Round of 16 match. He was also referee for the Iraq-Denmark Summer Olympics group match in 2016. He issued three yellow cards that day.

Total cards for Tuesday’s match is set at 3.5 with the under priced at -165 and the over at +120. Ramos’ officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Refereeing World):