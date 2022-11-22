Who is the referee for France vs. Australia Group D match?

The third day of the 2022 World Cup wraps up at 2 p.m. ET when France and Australia face off at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. The match will air on FOX.

France is a -390 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Australia is +1100. A draw is +500. France won the World Cup four years ago and is +800 to repeat as champs. Australia is +50000 to win the tournament and +400 to advance out of Group D to the knockout stage.

The lead referee for Tuesday’s match is Victor Gomes, a South African official making his first World Cup appearance. Last year, he was the referee for two group stage matches in the Summer Olympics. He issued one yellow card in New Zealand-South Korea and one yellow card and one red card in Saudi Arabia-Germany.

There is a report out of South Africa that Gomes will retire after the World Cup. If he does retire, he’ll leave with a one particularly notable story to his name. In 2018, he was reportedly offered R362,556 ($20,988) to fix a playoff match between Nigeria’s Plateau United and Algeria’s USM Alger. He reported the attempt to the Confederation of African Football.

Total cards for Tuesday’s match is set at 3.5 with the under priced at -180 and the over at +130. Gomes’ officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Refereeing World):