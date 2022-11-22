LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 22

We’ve got just four games on Tuesday’s NBA slate but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a loaded injury report. Here’s a look at the players dealing with some issues ahead of Tuesday’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 22

Nic Claxton (illness) - questionable

Claxton was returning from a personal issue but is now questionable with an illness. The Nets don’t have to deal with Embiid in this game but still need some physicality down low against the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. If Claxton is out, Ben Simmons likely takes on more minutes in the frontcourt.

Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT

Tobias Harris (hip) - probable

The 76ers are going to without Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in this game. Harris is a great fantasy/DFS option if he does play as he’ll be the unquestioned top offensive option. The Nets might be the team to back in this game on the betting lines.

Ja Morant (ankle) - doubtful

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - available

Jackson Jr. comes back in after missing a game, but Morant will stay out. Tyus Jones should take his place in the lineup, while Brandon Clarke loses some value with Jackson Jr. returning.

Saddiq Bey (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss next 3 games

Cory Joseph (hip) - probable

Joseph should be in and will be a decent value option alongside Jaden Ivey in the backcourt. With Bey out, Bojan Bogdanovic should continue getting most of the shots in this offense.

Nikola Jokic (protocols) - doubtful

Jamal Murray (protocols) - doubtful

Aaron Gordon (illness) - questionable

Bones Hyland (hip) - probable

Jeff Green (knee) - OUT

With Jokic and Murray still likely sidelined, Michael Porter Jr. and Hyland should be the relevant fantasy players. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might also be in the mix, especially if Gordon continues to sit with an illness.

LeBron James (groin) - questionable

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Russell Westbrook (thumb) - available

Davis and Westbrook should be in but the Lakers badly need James back to be competitive in this game. The King has now missed four games with this groin injury.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

Paul remains out, which means you can keep plugging Cam Payne and Devin Booker into lineups and hope to get more playmaking stats from them.