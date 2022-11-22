Pick against the spread for Louisiana-SMU on November 22

The SMU Mustangs enter Tuesday’s home game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns having lost two of their last three games and will win the battle on the perimeter to get them back on track.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs SMU Mustangs (-3.5, 145)

SMU is allowing opponents to shoot just 25% from 3-point, which ranks 31st in the country but are also shooting 25% from 3-point range on offense, which ranks 327th.

The Mustangs should get their outside shooting going against a Louisiana defense that ranks 204th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and have allowed at least 77 points in each of the past two games.

Both teams also feature a player averaging at least 10 rebounds per game with Terrence Lewis II logging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while Efe Odigie notching eight points and 10.2 rebounds per game with both being primarily post players that do not stretch the floor.

The Mustangs are getting an average of 32.3 points per game from Zach Nutall and Zhuric Phillip and facing a defense that is 231st in points allowed on a per possession basis, SMU will get the pony express rolling on Tuesday.

The Play: SMU -3.5

