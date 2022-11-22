Was Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina the biggest upset in World Cup history?

Argentina entered the 2022 World Cup as a heavy favorite to advance out of group play and among the top favorites to win the entire tournament. They come out of their opener against Saudi Arabia in a decidedly different position.

Saudi Arabia scored a pair of goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes, and a few massive saves later through stoppage time they had shocked Argentina 2-1. The win gives them their first three points of the World Cup and puts them in position for advancement to the knockout stage.

The Saudis entered Tuesday’s match as +1700 underdogs to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Even just securing a draw was installed at +700. Upsets happen at the World Cup, but it’s hard to see a bigger one coming this year.

The biggest upset in World Cup history is an entirely subjective debate, but Senegal’s group stage opener win over France in 2002 is generally involved in the conversation. Les Bleus were the defending champ and also the reigning European champion, but they were stunned 1-0 en route to a group stage exit from the tournament.

Argentina was on the receiving end of another big upset back in 1990 when Cameroon shocked them 1-0. Argentina managed to recover and win the group, advancing to the quarterfinals of the knockout stage before losing to England.

Other notable upsets in World Cup history include Costa Rica over Italy in 2014, the USA over England in 1950, Korea DPR’s win over Italy in 1966, Algeria’s win over West Germany in 1982, Korea’s win over Italy in 2002, Norway’s win over Brazil in 1998, East Germany’s win over West Germany in 1974, and Nigeria’s win over Spain in 1998.

This Saudi Arabia upset has an argument for being among the top five biggest upsets. The Saudis entered the 2002 World Cup as the Group C longshot with +2200 odds to win and +650 to advance to the knockout round at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s safe to say their odds will improve considerably with this shocking victory.

You can relive the stunner below.