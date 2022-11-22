Guillermo Ochoa saves Robert Lewandowski’s penalty shot in Mexico vs. Poland [VIDEO]

It appeared Poland were going to get the first goal in their Group C match against Mexico after Robert Lewandowski was awarded a penalty kick due to a jersey grab from Hector Moreno. Lewandowski, one of the best strikers in the world, stepped up to the penalty spot attempting to put Poland ahead. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had other ideas.

OCHOA BLOCKS LEWANDOWSKI'S PENALTY FOR MEXICO pic.twitter.com/j9qO1Sodyt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

Ochoa has pulled off some phenomenal saves in the World Cup before, most notably against Brazil in 2014. However, stopping a penalty from one of the best players in the game in a critical group stage match has to be up there as one of the best. Poland had otherwise been struggling to get much going against Mexico, so this penalty could’ve been the difference in the match. It might still be the difference but going in the other direction.

Mexico was listed at +155 to win this match on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of kickoff, with Poland as the underdog at +205. A draw, which was listed at +210, is looking like the most probable outcome right now.