LeBron James OUT Tuesday vs. Suns with groin injury

The King is once again sidelined.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles and looks on from the side lines during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 13, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled LeBron James out with a groin injury ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. James initially entered the day with a questionable tag but has been ruled out well ahead of the opening tip.

This will be James’ fifth straight missed game but the Lakers have managed to go 3-1 over the previous four contests. LA sits at 5-10 and has managed to stay somewhat relevant in the West despite a putrid start. The Lakers are still well off the pace when it comes to a playoff spot but they can likely rest James a few more games after winning three out of the last four.

With James out, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to take on bigger roles in the offense. Davis is a two-way force and continues to be a star in fantasy/DFS formats, while Westbrook has found a solid role off the bench. Lonnie Walker might be the best value play to target with James sidelined Tuesday.

