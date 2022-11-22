LeBron James OUT Tuesday vs. Suns with groin injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled LeBron James out with a groin injury ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. James initially entered the day with a questionable tag but has been ruled out well ahead of the opening tip.

LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 22, 2022

This will be James’ fifth straight missed game but the Lakers have managed to go 3-1 over the previous four contests. LA sits at 5-10 and has managed to stay somewhat relevant in the West despite a putrid start. The Lakers are still well off the pace when it comes to a playoff spot but they can likely rest James a few more games after winning three out of the last four.

With James out, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to take on bigger roles in the offense. Davis is a two-way force and continues to be a star in fantasy/DFS formats, while Westbrook has found a solid role off the bench. Lonnie Walker might be the best value play to target with James sidelined Tuesday.