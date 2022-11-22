Final Four locations announced for 2027-2030, Las Vegas will be first-time NCAA host

The NCAA announced the men’s basketball Final Four locations for 2027 through 2030 on Tuesday. Las Vegas will be a first-time host at the end of the Big Dance in 2028, while Detroit gets 2027, Indianapolis hosts 2029, and Dallas rounds it out in 2030.

March Madness essentially funds the entire NCAA, and a Final Four bid can see host cities bring in up to $150 million as fans flock to local hotels, bars, restaurants, and tourist sites.

The 2028 Final Four and NCAA national championship game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The stadium seats 65,000 for football games and is expandable.

This will be Indianapolis’ ninth bid for the Final Four, Dallas’ second, and Detroit’s second. The Final Four takes place at the end of March or beginning of April and annually ranks among the most-watched sporting events in America.