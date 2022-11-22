 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United terminate contract

Ronaldo is officially out at Old Trafford.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
Photo by James Gill/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have officially agreed to terminate the current contract between player and club, according to the team’s website. The move takes immediate effect, which means Ronaldo has officially gotten his way after months of speculation he would force a move out.

Ronaldo has been critical of the team’s lack of success and direction. His inconsistent playing time under manager Erik ten Haag has been another pressure point and the lack of Champions League soccer is something which ultimately has pushed him to take this path. Depending on his contract demands, there might not be many options for him in the January transfer window. Given how he exited from Man United, some managers who might have been interested before could have second thoughts.

This reunion started so well for both parties but has ended on a horrendous note. We’ll see if Ronaldo ends up at a big club in the January transfer window. If he doesn’t, there have been rumors of him potentially coming to Major League Soccer.

