Jayson Tatum questionable Wednesday vs. Mavericks with ankle injury

Boston’s star is dealing with an ankle injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has officially been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with an ankle injury. Tatum has been on fire so far this season, leading the Celtics on a recent nine-game winning streak which was snapped Monday in Chicago.

Tatum has surged up the MVP odds table with his recent play, averaging 30.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists during Boston’s winning run. He had another big game Monday with 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but failed to get the win. Tatum has been averaging 37.2 minutes per game and hasn’t missed a contest yet, so this might be a good spot for him to get a break.

If Tatum sits Wednesday, look for Jaylen Brown to be the centerpiece of Boston’s offense. Malcolm Brogdon might also get some additional run as a playmaker and creator, but Brown would be the player to anchor fantasy/DFS lineups.

