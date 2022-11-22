Tennessee drops, top 4 remains same in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff Committee released their fourth Top 25 of the 2022 season on Tuesday evening. After Ohio State and Michigan pulled out close wins over Big Ten opponents, they remain at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, as they prepare to face each other this Saturday. An ugly Georgia win keeps them at No. 1, and a last-minute fire drill field goal from TCU held them at No. 4.

Tennessee fell to No. 10 after a bad loss to South Carolina, which moved LSU into the No. 5 spot and USC to No. 6 after a big win over UCLA in which Caleb Williams passed for 470 yards.

Texas and Louisville entered the rankings this week, as NC State and Oklahoma State fell out. No team ranked lower than No. 7 at this point in the season has ever made the CFP, but No. 8 Clemson has a chance to break that record if they’re able to win out, which sounds a lot easier than it really is.

With rivalry week and conference championships ahead, we can expect to see a lot of shake-ups in the next few rankings. Here are the full rankings after Week 12.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. LSU Tigers

6. USC Trojans

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Clemson Tigers

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Tennessee Volunteers

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Kansas State Wildcats

13. Washington Huskies

14. Utah Utes

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

16. Florida State Seminoles

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. UCLA Bruins

19. Tulane Green Wave

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Oregon State Beavers

22. UCF Knights

23. Texas Longhorns

24. Cincinnati Bearcats

25. Louisville Cardinals