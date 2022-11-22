 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kawhi Leonard OUT Wednesday vs. Warriors with ankle injury

The Clippers forward had just returned from a knee injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers controls the ball against Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury. Leonard was previously dealing with the lingering effects of his ACL recovery and was experiencing knee soreness, so this is a new issue for the star forward.

The Clippers are also going to be without Paul George, so this might be a rough one for LA. Look for Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum to be the primary forwards in the rotation Wednesday, with Powell and Batum having the most fantasy relevance. Overall, Reggie Jackson might hold the most value of all Clippers players.

Ankle sprains have been tricky to gauge and given the Clippers’ approach to Leonard, this might be a more long-term deal than many anticipate. The Clippers will also play Friday and the day off might offer more clarity on Leonard’s status going forward.

More From DraftKings Nation