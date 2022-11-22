Kawhi Leonard OUT Wednesday vs. Warriors with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury. Leonard was previously dealing with the lingering effects of his ACL recovery and was experiencing knee soreness, so this is a new issue for the star forward.

Clippers‘ Kawhi Leonard has a right ankle sprain and will miss Wednesday's game vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2022

The Clippers are also going to be without Paul George, so this might be a rough one for LA. Look for Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum to be the primary forwards in the rotation Wednesday, with Powell and Batum having the most fantasy relevance. Overall, Reggie Jackson might hold the most value of all Clippers players.

Ankle sprains have been tricky to gauge and given the Clippers’ approach to Leonard, this might be a more long-term deal than many anticipate. The Clippers will also play Friday and the day off might offer more clarity on Leonard’s status going forward.