Tobias Harris goes to locker room Tuesday vs. Nets with ankle injury, returns to game

Update: Harris has returned to the game, which is a massive relief for the 76ers and their fans.

The Philadelphia 76ers saw yet another starter suffer an injury Tuesday. Tobias Harris, who was already dealing with a hip issue, went to the locker room in the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

And is immediately going back to the locker room. https://t.co/v5CrnzkdB8 — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) November 23, 2022

This was the last thing Philadelphia needed. The Sixers are already without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup. Harris eventually did return to Philadelphia’s bench so that’s a good sign but this is starting to be a problem for the team.

Hopefully Harris doesn’t aggravate the injury if he eventually does come back into the game. Expect players like De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker and Danuel House to take on bigger roles offensively. Georges Niang was already set to get more shots with Maxey and Harden out, but he’ll have some playmaking responsibilities as well if Harris is less explosive for the rest of this contest.