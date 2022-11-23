Group E standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup is underway and Group E began play on Wednesday, November 23. The first day features Japan vs. Germany and Costa Rica vs. Spain. And we got a stunner to get things started. Japan opened group play with a massive upset of Germany, winning 2-1 on a pair of second half goals.

Spain entered group play as the favorite to win the group with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Germany followed at +115 and then it was a sizable drop-off to Japan (+1000), and then even further to Costa Rica (+5000). Of the latter two, Japan has advanced to the knockout stage in three of its last six World Cup appearances while Costa Rica has advanced twice in five World Cup appearances.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group E at the 2022 World Cup.

Group E standings

Japan, 1-0-0, 2 GF, 1 GA, +1 GD, 3 points Spain, W-D-L, GF, GA, GD, 0 points Costa Rica, W-D-L, GF, GA, GD, 0 points Germany, 0-0-1, 1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD, 0 points

Group E schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday, November 23

Japan 2, Germany 1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 27

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET

Thursday, December 1

Spain vs. Japan, 2 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET