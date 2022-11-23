Group F standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group F kicks off Wednesday with Croatia and Morocco getting things started in the early morning before Belgium and Canada play the last game of the day. This group features two teams that made the semifinal round in 2018, with Croatia making it all the way to the final.

Belgium are favored to win this group on DraftKings Sportsbook at -190. Croatia is next up at +200, while Morocco (+850) and Canada (+1000) are the longshots here. Croatia is expected to advance to the knockout round with Belgium.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group F at the 2022 World Cup.

Group F standings

Belgium, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Croatia, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 points Morocco, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 points Canada, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23:

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 27

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Croatia, 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, December 1

Belgium vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET