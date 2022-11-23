2022 Battle 4 Atlantis: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis brings several of college basketball’s top teams to the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday for a chance to play a mini-tournament and improve their non-conference resumes. The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks sit atop the eight-team field, joined by Wisconsin, Dayton, NC State, USC, BYU, Tennessee, and Butler. Last year’s Battle 4 Atlantis champion, Baylor, will not return to compete this year.

The tournament will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the final will be held on Friday, Nov. 25. This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Battle 4 Atlantis.

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNNews

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, November 23

Game 1: Kansas Jayhawks vs. NC State Wolfpack, 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 2:: Dayton Flyers vs. Wisconsin Badgers, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: USC Trojans vs. BYU Cougars, 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Butler Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Semifinals: Thursday, November 24

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 12:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 2:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 5:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU

Finals: Friday, November 25

Game 9 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Game 10 (Third Place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser 1:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11 (Fifth Place): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner 4:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 12 (Seventh Place): Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser 7:00 p.m. ESPNU/ESPNEWS

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch any game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.