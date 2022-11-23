Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Thursday, November 24

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday with the last of the groups opening up their campaign in the group stage. Group G will get things started with Switzerland taking on Cameroon at 5 a.m. ET, followed by two straight Group H matches with Uruguay vs. South Korea at 8 a.m. and Portugal vs. Ghana at 11 a.m. Back in Group G, Brazil and Serbia will close out the day with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET.

We’ve already seen some huge upsets as Saudi Arabia got a 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, while Japan stunned Germany on Wednesday with a 2-1 comeback victory thanks to two late game goals. Thursday will have teams like Serbia, Ghana, Cameroon, and South Korea looking to upset the favorites to win and as we’ve already seen, anything can happen in a World Cup tournament.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s group stage action in Qatar.

2022 World Cup schedule: Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Odds: Switzerland -130, Draw +260, Cameroon +400

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Odds: Uruguay -140, Draw +265, South Korea +450

Portugal vs. Ghana

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Odds: Portugal -245, Draw +370, Ghana +750

Brazil vs. Serbia

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Brazil -215, Draw +360, Serbia +600