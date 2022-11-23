How to watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The final two groups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will open their group stage play on Thursday, and it all kicks off with Group G as Switzerland and Cameroon face off in the early time slot. Switzerland will hope to qualify for the knockouts for the third consecutive time, while Cameroon haven’t made it past the group stage since 1990. They’re in a group with tournament favorites and Brazil and Serbia, so it will be a battle between the three lower ranked teams for the second place spot, assuming Brazil finish at the top of the group.

Thursday morning’s match is set to kick off at 5 a.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 and Telemundo, with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Switzerland favored to win, priced at -135 on the moneyline while Cameroon are the underdogs at +425. A draw is set at +265.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.