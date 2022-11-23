Switzerland vs. Cameroon picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Switzerland will take on Cameroon in their opening match of the group stage as Group G gets underway on Thursday. The Swiss are favored to win against Cameroon as DraftKings Sportsbook has them priced at -135 on the moneyline. Cameroon come in at +425 as the heavy underdogs, but the Cameroonian side is making their return after missing the 2018 World Cup and they’re looking to make some waves in a tough group.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Switzerland v. Cameroon

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Switzerland: -135

Draw: +265

Cameroon: +425

Moneyline pick: Draw +265

After watching a couple huge upsets already in the opening days of the group stage, nothing is off the table for any team for the rest of the tournament. On paper, Switzerland should walk away with all three points but as we’ve already seen from Saudi Arabia and Japan, the underdogs can come in with something to prove and turn any given match on its head. Cameroon boasts some solid players such as Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. All have experience playing in top flight domestic leagues and should be up to task of playing Switzerland.

Switzerland brings some stars of their own with the likes of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri, and Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas to name a few. They boast a solid defense that could make for a good matchup against a Cameroon side that’s looking to escape the group stage for the first time since 1990. A draw seems like a reasonable result between the two sides and comes in at a great value at +260 on the board.