How to watch Uruguay vs. South Korea in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Uruguay will get their group stage campaign started against South Korea on Thursday morning as they kick off the action for Group H. The match is set to get started at 8 a.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 and Telemundo, or via livestream on the Fox Sports app and Peacock. Group H’s other match will follow this one as Portugal and Ghana will face off at 11 a.m. ET.

Uruguay are the clear favorites here, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. South Korea come in at +450 while a draw is set at +270 ahead of Thursday’s action.

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.