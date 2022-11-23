How to watch Spain vs. Costa Rica in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with more group stage action on Wednesday. Group E’s first matchday will wrap up with Spain facing off against Costa Rica at 11 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium, with a broadcast available on Fox and Telemundo. Spain will be on a mission to secure their second-ever World Cup title after exiting in the group stage in 2014, followed by a round of 16 exit at the hands of Russia in 2018.

Costa Rica, the last team to clinch a spot in this year’s World Cup, will have their work cut out for them as Spain is favored to win at -575 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Costa Rica is priced at +1600 with a draw coming in at +650 ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

Los Ticos made a run to the quarterfinals in 2014 where they lost to Netherlands in penalties, marking their best-ever finish. They went home after the group stage in 2018 and will look to overcome the odds and qualify for the knockouts in Qatar this year.

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.